Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $501,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 304,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 216.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 101,508 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.7% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth $32,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Several research firms have commented on SBRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

