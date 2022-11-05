Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,073 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NAVI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Navient by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Navient by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 52.8% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAVI opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.55. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. Navient had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Navient to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on Navient to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

