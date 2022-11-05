Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1,731.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $26.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15,015.02%.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.