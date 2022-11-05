Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,357 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Community Bank System by 1.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 42.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 77.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 683.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.21 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

CBU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

