Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 31,355 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 368.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 22,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 18.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

MRVL opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.80.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.