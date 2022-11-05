Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,386 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 10,147 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFM opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.0185 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

