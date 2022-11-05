Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,366 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTLC opened at $37.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61.

