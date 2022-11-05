Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 906.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.10. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $213.74. The stock has a market cap of $192.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.37. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $65.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Macquarie cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

