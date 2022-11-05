Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 14,731 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 393.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 136,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000.

NASDAQ PHO opened at $48.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

