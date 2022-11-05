Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,288 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,231,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MP opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.12. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a current ratio of 20.39.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $9,872,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,417,204.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $812,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,288,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,361,608.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $9,872,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,417,204.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock valued at $190,276,278. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

