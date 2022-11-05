Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 4,909 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,942 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,288,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after acquiring an additional 942,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after acquiring an additional 904,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762,470 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $115,112,000 after acquiring an additional 667,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $40.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

