Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 6,746 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 82.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 705,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,175,000 after buying an additional 317,847 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 517,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 37,724 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 56,682 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 42,534 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 254,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of PMAR opened at $30.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $32.61.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.