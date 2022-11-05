Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 879 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,956,000 after buying an additional 149,540 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 422,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,669,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.25.

Shares of HUBB opened at $237.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $242.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 40.86%.

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

