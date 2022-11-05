Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,637. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.