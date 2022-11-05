Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96.

