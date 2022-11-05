Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,392 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 42,609 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 17.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 14.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.87, a current ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. INmune Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $139.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.02.

INmune Bio ( NASDAQ:INMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 9,233.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

