Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,073 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAUG. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 403.1% in the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 69,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 55,762 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 44.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAUG opened at $29.37 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.