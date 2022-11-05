Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 15,017 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,017 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 415.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 424,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 341,897 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,556,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 108,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 76,877 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTXO opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $37.20.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.