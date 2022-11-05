Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 15,675 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,675 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1,223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CNP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

