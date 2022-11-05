Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,704 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

