Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,278 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 596.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 186,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter.

BSTZ stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

