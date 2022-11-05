Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 382 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.55. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Eric Luftig acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $199,383.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DORM. StockNews.com cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

