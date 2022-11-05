Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,390 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cable One during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 46.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Cable One by 20.5% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total value of $40,339.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,225.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,775. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total transaction of $40,339.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 972 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,100 shares of company stock worth $1,245,051. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Trading Down 14.8 %

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $683.28 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.84 and a 12-month high of $1,869.42. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $921.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,158.99.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.61 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CABO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,420.00.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.