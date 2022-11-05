Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,439 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMC. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 222.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 48.3% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $45.84 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $315,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,900 shares of company stock worth $973,138 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

