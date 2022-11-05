Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The India Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFN opened at $16.32 on Friday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

