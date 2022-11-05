Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POR. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 359.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Portland General Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POR shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

POR stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.