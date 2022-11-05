KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KB Home were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after buying an additional 108,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KB Home by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after acquiring an additional 139,643 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 125.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in KB Home by 3.8% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 569,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,056 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in KB Home by 50.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 144,154 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE KBH opened at $28.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,553.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

