La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 540.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LZB. Raymond James downgraded La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

La-Z-Boy Trading Up 2.7 %

LZB stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.04. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $604.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.55 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.73%. Research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 17.55%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

