Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lantronix were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Lantronix by 59.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 37,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Lantronix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,527,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 620,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 212,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,527 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $85,279.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,604.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $86,441.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,680.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $85,279.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,283 shares of company stock worth $891,685. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

