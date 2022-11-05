Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUNA. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 43,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 390,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 82,395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Luna Innovations in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Luna Innovations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $179.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Luna Innovations had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $26.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

