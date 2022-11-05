M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 756.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $31.50 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

M.D.C. Price Performance

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.