Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is LCM Capital Management Inc’s 5th Largest Position

LCM Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,692 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.7% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,119,597,000 after buying an additional 2,696,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21,811.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 2,038,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.95.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $221.39 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.