Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Scott & Selber Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,276 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.3% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $221.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.56. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.95.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

