Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,047 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.1% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.95.

Shares of MSFT opened at $221.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.19 and its 200-day moving average is $259.56. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

