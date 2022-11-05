Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,582 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.5% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,119 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 692,147 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $177,764,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $221.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.95.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

