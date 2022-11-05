National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in National Beverage by 2,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in National Beverage by 4,279.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $46.59 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $64.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.09.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). National Beverage had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 48.49%. The company had revenue of $318.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

