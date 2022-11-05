National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,634,000 after purchasing an additional 831,002 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,900,000 after purchasing an additional 574,203 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 374,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,801,000 after purchasing an additional 360,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.90.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

NNN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

