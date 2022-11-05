Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 164,341 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKTR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKTR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NKTR opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.24. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nektar Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $65,492.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,761.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $65,492.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,761.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $50,265.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,993.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,695 shares of company stock valued at $573,306. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Stories

