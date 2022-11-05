Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 15,800 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 316.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 2,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $509.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.11. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.30%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

