Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,440 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,249,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APLS. HC Wainwright began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,968,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,780,212.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,216,535 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APLS opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. The business had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.72) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.