Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 166.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of IAA by 251.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of IAA by 334.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of IAA by 104.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IAA by 841.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

IAA Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:IAA opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $55.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.59.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Featured Articles

