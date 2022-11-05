Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 113.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 218.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 87.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 10,763.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,894.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,894.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHX. Citigroup lifted their target price on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

CHX opened at $30.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.64.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

