Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESTC. XN LP grew its position in shares of Elastic by 343.5% in the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,298,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,396 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $63,798,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $43,614,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $36,099,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $32,873,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Elastic from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $250.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Elastic will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

