Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 27.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 231,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 50,022 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter worth $1,004,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter worth $678,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 8.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 25,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $37.18 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Trustmark to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

