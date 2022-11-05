Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,663,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,879,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,813,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 572,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,815,000 after purchasing an additional 320,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,893 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,558.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $33,130.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,558.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,834 shares of company stock worth $4,694,331. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

LNTH opened at $60.60 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 140.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

