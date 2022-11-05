Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCO. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $823.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.26. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $54.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

