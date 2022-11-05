Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Centerspace by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 5.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 3.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 5.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 6.9% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point cut shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers International Group cut their price target on shares of Centerspace to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Centerspace Trading Down 0.7 %

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

CSR opened at $62.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.37 million, a PE ratio of -36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $112.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -168.79%.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.