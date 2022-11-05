Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 15.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories Trading Up 9.9 %

In related news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $724,075.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MLAB opened at $162.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.83 million, a P/E ratio of -540.28 and a beta of 0.60. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -213.33%.

About Mesa Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

