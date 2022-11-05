Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 440 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 186,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth about $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 13.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.3% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,114,260.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,099,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,095,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,114,260.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,099,786 shares in the company, valued at $252,095,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $991,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,077,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,060,291.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,060. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $67.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.32 million, a PE ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

