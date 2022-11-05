Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,256,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,456,000 after acquiring an additional 28,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,754,000 after acquiring an additional 168,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 110.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,426,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,754 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,640,000 after acquiring an additional 88,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 19.7% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,349,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,119,000 after acquiring an additional 221,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.